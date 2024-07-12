Korean Football Legend Park Ji-sung Adds Weight to Call for KFA President to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

Park Ji-sung, technical director for South Korean pro-football league K League 1's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, has added weight to a growing call for Korea Football Association(KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu to resign over controversy in the governing body's appointment of a new head coach for the men's national team.Attending a cultural event in Seoul on Friday, Park, a former Manchester United midfielder who represented South Korea in multiple World Cups said the president himself would have to decide whether or not to step down, as there is no related regulation.In the long term, Park called for the KFA to work to regain public trust and if deemed appropriate under such circumstances, there would be no doubt over the need for Chung to step down.Expressing disappointment over the KFA's failure to take proper steps in the appointment through its National Team Committee, Park said he was "saddened" by the situation surrounding the appointment of Ulsan HD head coach Hong Myung-bo.Park also cast concern over the national team's success in moving forward amid the ongoing controversy, including securing a ticket to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stressing that the athletes, who had anticipated a new head coach from overseas, were likely taken aback by the news.