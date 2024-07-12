Jin of BTS Ready to Participate as Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Jin of the K-pop boy band BTS is set to participate as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics on the weekend.According to media outlets reporting on the upcoming Olympics on Saturday, the 31-year-old is scheduled to be the first torchbearer in the Louvre Museum section of the torch relay in Paris on Sunday.The South Korean singer is expected to begin carrying the flame at the Louvre Pyramid at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday local time, which is Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison during the Revolution.The torch relay in France, which began in the southern Marseille region on May 8, is expected to be held throughout Paris until Monday, before returning to the provinces. The torch will then return to Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.Jin's participation is seen as a recognition of BTS' global popularity, as well as the group's message of "love yourself" over the past decade.The oldest BTS member became the first to complete the mandatory military service last month.