Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Cultural Center in Turkiye will stage an exhibit of Korean folk painting through the month's end.According to the center on Friday, the exhibit, titled "Hope Delivered through Folk Painting," as roughly translated into English, will run until July 31.Forty-eight folk paintings or minhwa, lent from groups, including the Korea Minhwa Association, will be on display.Visitors will be gifted with paper fans and envelopes featuring folk painting.The center said it hopes that the exhibit will offer a venue for a future-oriented development of cultures from both countries by sharing and appreciating the works together.