Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are expected nationwide on Sunday, with a monsoon rainfall in the forecast for the southern region and the southernmost island of Jeju.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to over 150 millimeters of precipitation are projected for areas along the south coast in South Jeolla Province, and up to 80 millimeters in the southwestern city of Gwangju.Cloudy skies and additional rain are forecast nationwide from Monday through Friday, with a weather agency official advising the public to check the latest forecast depending on the location of the stationary front.Morning lows are expected to range from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius nationwide during this period, while daytime highs are likely to climb to between 27 and 33 degrees.The daytime sensory temperature is predicted to reach 31 degrees or higher, with some areas likely to report tropical nights.