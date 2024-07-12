Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Reprimands Senior Officials for Neglect of Duty for Samjiyon Project

Written: 2024-07-14 12:35:55Updated: 2024-07-14 17:41:54

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly reprimanded senior officials overseeing a major construction project in the northern city of Samjiyon, near Mount Paekdu.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim strongly criticized and demoted several senior officials for mishandling construction at Samjiyon during a visit to the area on Thursday and Friday.

Kim reportedly pointed out the irresponsibility of senior officials revealed in the course of the construction project and a series of serious deviations caused by it; he issued instructions to take necessary measures.

Kim criticized the newly-built hotels for domestic tourists for being poorly constructed with old and outdated standards, saying that the new buildings have been remodeled and repaired abnormally, causing economic losses. 

Kim specifically targeted and called for an investigation into Ri Sun-chol, the minister of state construction control, saying that Ri has never visited Samjiyon since December of last year, when construction inspection began. 

Other officials also faced suspensions and demotions.
