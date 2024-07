Photo : YONHAP News

Former United States President Donald Trump was reportedly rushed off stage with blood on his ear and face after apparent gunshots while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.According to CNN, Trump was injured after multiple gunshots at the rally in Butler on Saturday afternoon.A video clip by CNN showed Trump ducking behind a podium after the gunshots and being rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service. The video showed Trump bleeding from his ear and raising a fist in the air. He was then carried away by agents and driven from the scene in an armored truck.The Washington Post said that Trump was injured in the shooting as was grazed by a bullet on the side of his ear; the suspect was shot and killed at the scene.Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president is fine and is being checked at a local medical facility.