South Korean Workers to Have 3.7 Days on Average for Summer Break This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that South Korean workers will have less than four days of summer break on average this year.According to a survey by the Korea Enterprises Federation of 563 businesses employing five or more people, their workers are spending three-point-seven days off on average for summer vacation this year.Ninety-two percent of the firms said their workers will have summer vacation this year, while just eight percent said their workers use annual leaves anytime of the year without holiday for a specific season.In the case of companies with summer vacation, their workers will have three-point-seven days of summer holiday on average, the same as last year. More than 40 percent of the firms said their workers will have three days of summer vacation, while 32 percent said that they will have more than five days.There was a gap in the period of leave between businesses, depending on the size.While 64-point-three percent of businesses employing 300 or more workers said that their employees have at least five days of summer break, 44-point-seven percent of businesses hiring less than 300 workers said that three days off were the most common.Nearly 60 percent of businesses that plan to give summer vacation to workers said they will pay vacation bonuses, a slight decrease from 61 percent last year.