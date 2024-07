Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that he was appalled by the hideous act of political violence after former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot in his ear in an assassination attempt at an election rally.Yoon wrote in a post on social network that he wishes Trump a speedy recovery, adding the people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America.The presidential office also issued a statement condemning the attack.In the statement, presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung stressed that the Seoul government strongly denounces any form of political violence, saying the incident was immediately reported to President Yoon, and he expressed his regret and wished former President Trump a rapid recovery.Kim added that the government would like to comfort American people who must have been shaken up by the incident, and that the people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America.