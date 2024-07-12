Hospitals Set to Process Resignations of Trainee Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

Hospitals are set to accept resignations of trainee doctors who left worksites early this year in protest of the government's medical reform and have no intent to return.According to the government and the medical circle, training hospitals in the country are to process the resignations of trainee doctors by Monday. The hospitals will set their quota of trainee doctors for the second half of the year and report it to the government by Wednesday.Major hospitals had sent a notice to their trainee doctors, asking them to decide to resign or return by Monday. The hospitals plan to process the resignations of those who fail to return or reply by the set deadline.Last week, the government announced a decision to withdraw its plan to take administrative steps, including the suspension of medical licenses, against junior doctors who left their worksites.The government also announced that trainee doctors who reapply for the training program starting in September will receive special treatment, such as an exemption from the rule prohibiting repeat applications to a department within the same year.Observers, however, say the decisions are unlikely to lead to a massive return of the trainee doctors.