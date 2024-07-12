Kim Yo-jong: S. Korea will Pay Price for Sending Propaganda Leaflets Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned that South Korea will pay the price for sending propaganda leaflets again across the border.Kim issued the warning on Sunday in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), saying that she was informed that "filthy" leaflets and articles of South Korean trash were found again near the border and in some remote areas of North Korea.Kim claimed that "dirty waste" from the South was found in 17 places in Jangpung County and its neighboring areas in North Hwanghae Province.Kim said that despite repeated warnings, South Korean scumbags continue this "crude and dirty play," adding those scumbags will face even harsher criticism from their own people.She added that the North has fully explained its response policy in such situation, and South Koreans will be tired from suffering an embarrassment and must be ready to pay the price for their dirty play.The KCNA also disclosed a photo showing what appear to be propaganda leaflets fallen in North Korea.