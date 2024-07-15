Trump Arrives in Milwaukee for Republican National Convention after Assassination Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention, just a day after he was shot in the ear in a failed assassination attempt.Trump’s son Eric posted on social media X that Trump landed in Milwaukee in his private jet on Sunday.Earlier on Sunday, Trump said in a social media post that he was going to delay his trip by two days because of the assassination attempt, but decided that he cannot allow a shooter, or potential assassin, to force change to his scheduling, or anything else.Republicans are expected to confirm Trump as their nominee to challenge Democrat incumbent Joe Biden in the party’s national convention set for Monday through Thursday. Trump is likely to give an acceptance speech on Thursday evening.Foreign media said Trump is not expected to speak at the national convention until Thursday night.On Saturday, Trump was shot in his ear by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.