Jin, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, participated as a torchbearer for South Korea at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics torch relay.Jin marched about 200 meters around the Louvre Museum as the first torchbearer in the museum section on Sunday evening.It marks the first time that a South Korean celebrity, like a member of K-pop group, participated in the torch relay for the Paris Olympics.Thousands of BTS fans, known as ARMY, waited hours for Jin’s arrival for the relay around the Louvre Museum.The torch relay, which began in May in Marseille, southern France, has been under way for more than two months.The Olympic torch arrived in Paris on Sunday, which also coincided with Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison during the Revolution in 1789.