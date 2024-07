Photo : YONHAP News

An aide to First Lady Kim Keon-hee claimed that Kim ordered the return of a luxury bag she received as a gift from Korean-American pastor Choi Jae-young in 2022.According to legal sources on Monday, the aide at the presidential office, identified only by the surname Yoo, made the claim while being questioned at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on July 3.Pastor Choi has claimed that he met with the first lady at her office in southern Seoul at 2:20 p.m. on September 13, 2022 and gave her a Dior bag worth three million won, or about 22-hundred U.S. dollars.Yoo reportedly told prosecutors that the first lady did receive the bag from Choi, but she ordered the bag to be returned in the afternoon of the same day.Yoo claimed to have forgotten to return the bag while dealing with other tasks.The bag has since been stored by the presidential office.