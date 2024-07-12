Yoon Declares 5 Rain-Affected Areas as Special Disaster Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday declared five areas in the country's central and southern regions as special disaster zones affected by the recent heavy rainfall.Designations were first declared for Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province; Nonsan and Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province; Wanju, North Jeolla Province; and a part of Yeongyang, North Gyeongsang Province following the completion of advance damage investigations.According to presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung, the government plans to review additional declarations after conducting a joint investigation through the end of the month.Speaking with a "heavy heart" over the rain damage, Yoon ordered officials to promptly continue their emergency recovery efforts and proceed with damage investigation in the affected regions, as more monsoon rain is in the forecast this week.The president also asked the interior ministry and other related agencies to exert thorough efforts for a readiness posture elsewhere around the country.