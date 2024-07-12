S. Korea's 'Bigung' Guided Rocket System Successfully Passes US Foreign Weapons Test ahead of Export

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Bigung guided rocket system, which the country is seeking to export to the United States, has passed the Pentagon's final round of foreign comparative testing(FCT) conducted in Hawaii.According to domestic defense contractor LIG Nex1 on Monday, all six of the two-point-75-inch Bigung guided rockets, loaded onto the South Korean Navy's Cheonjabong landing vessel in waters off Hawaii, successfully hit the target last Friday.The FCT program is aimed at evaluating outstanding technologies developed by defense companies from U.S.-allied nations, before linking them as the U.S. military's development and acquisition projects.The Bigung guided missile system, developed to strike North Korea's landing craft air cushions(LCACs) while being loaded onto a vehicle, was first deployed by the South Korean Marines in 2016.LIG Nex1 has since developed the two-point-75-inch rocket launcher capable of being loaded onto small-sized unmanned surface vehicles(USVs) to be exported.