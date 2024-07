Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said the administration will not participate in an opposition-led parliamentary hearing on a public petition calling for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.A high-ranking official at the top office told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that the administration cannot accept such an "unconstitutional and illegal impeachment hearing."Last week, representatives from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties sitting on the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee unilaterally approved a motion on the hearing.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has protested the move, calling the hearing null and void.The opposition bloc, however, has included First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, as witnesses to take the stand at the hearing set to be held in two sessions on Friday and on July 26.