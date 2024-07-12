Parties Butt Heads over Bill on Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : KBS News

Rival parties continued to butt heads over a bill on a special counsel probe into a military report on the death of a Marine last year, which was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief spokesperson Lee Hae-sik said on Monday that his party plans to put the bill to a second vote following the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) upcoming convention to elect new leadership.The chief spokesperson said the rival parties will be able to discuss the parliamentary agenda after the convention, when the PPP is expected to have decided on the direction it plans to take regarding the special probe bill.Amid discussions to seek a "permanent" special counsel should the bill fail to pass parliament, Lee said it is currently not the right time to review the matter.The PPP, for its part, slammed the DP for seeking the permanent special counsel system, accusing it of attempting a "Nazi-style one-party dictatorship."PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said if a revision to related parliamentary regulations is permitted, the DP, which holds a majority in parliament, would be able to make all the decisions over special counsel probes without fulfilling political neutrality.