Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has topped the global smartphone market for the second consecutive three-month period in the second quarter.According to market research firm IDC on Monday, Samsung shipped 53-point-nine million sets of smartphones between April and June this year, taking up 18-point-nine percent of the global market share.Rival Apple shipped 45-point-two million sets of smartphones during the same period, accounting for 15-point-eight percent of global market share.Both Samsung and Apple saw their shipment volume and market share slightly decline from the first quarter, when Samsung shipped 60-point-one million sets, taking up 20-point-eight percent, and Apple shipped 50-point-one million sets, accounting for 17-point-three percent.IDC assessed Samsung to have remained in the top spot under its artificial intelligence(AI) strategy, which includes its flagship Galaxy S24 series released earlier this year.