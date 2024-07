Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes who will compete in the upcoming 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris vowed best efforts during a Media Day event on Monday.The Korea Paralympic Committee(KPC) hosted the event at the Icheon National Training Center in Gyeonggi Province, as the Paralympic Games are set to kick off on August 28 and run through September 8.South Korea will send a contingent of some 170 members to Paris.As of Monday, 81 athletes of 16 events, including boccia, table tennis and shooting, have qualified for the Paralympics.A KPC official said if South Korea secures a berth into the wheelchair tennis event, the nation will be sending athletes to compete in a record 17 events this year.South Korea is aiming to secure at least five gold medals to rank within the top 20 countries in the overall medal tally.