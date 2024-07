Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation will see monsoon rains on Tuesday, with southern coastal areas expected to be pounded with heavy rainfall from dawn.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, up to 80 millimeters of rain will fall in southern coastal regions on Tuesday, and between 30 and 100 millimeters for the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as the western, inland regions of Gangwon Province, and South Chungcheong Province.The weather agency also forecasts some 20 to 30 millimeters of rain per hour in the southern coastal areas from early Tuesday, while the central region can expect heavy rainfall from the afternoon.Morning lows will stand at 24 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Gwangju and 26 degrees in Jeju, both higher than Monday.Afternoon highs will stand at 30 degrees in Seoul and 29 degrees in Gwangju and Daegu.