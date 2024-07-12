Menu Content

Civic Group Files Complaint Against KFA President over Hong Myung-bo's Appointment

Written: 2024-07-15 16:45:17Updated: 2024-07-15 17:41:33

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group has filed a complaint with the police against Korea Football Association(KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu, accusing him of obstruction of business by appointing Hong Myung-bo as the new head coach of the men's national football team.

In filing the complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday, the People's Welfare Countermeasure Committee also accused Chung of professional misconduct. 

In the complaint, the civic group claimed that Chung had committed obstruction of business by appointing Hong as the new head coach through a written resolution of the association’s board of directors, despite numerous objections to Hong’s appointment. 

The group also argued that Chung had engaged in professional malpractice by deciding on Hong’s appointment without properly discussing his salary.

The KFA announced Hong’s appointment last Sunday, marking the end of a five-month search for a new head coach to succeed Jurgen Klinsmann, who was fired in February following a disappointing performance at the Asian Cup.
