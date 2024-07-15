Police Launch Emergency Inspection of Security Operations after Trump Assassination Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of former U.S. President Donald Trump getting shot in an assassination attempt last Saturday, the nation’s police have launched emergency inspection efforts to prevent similar cases in the country.The Korean National Police Agency(KNPA) announced on Monday that it will inspect for the next five days the operations of security assigned to key figures and specialized security force units of city and provincial police departments.The agency said the emergency inspection is aimed at preventing similar cases targeting key figures, noting that aside from last weekend’s attempted assassination of Trump, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead two years ago and current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a smoke bomb thrown at him last year.While the information is classified on the activities of police security services, including who receives such protection, a diplomatic security unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is tasked with protecting the safety of key foreign figures visiting the nation.