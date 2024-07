Photo : YONHAP News

Trainee doctors who left worksites early this year in protest of the government's medical reform have adhered to their stance of not returning to work.According to the medical circle, most such doctors had not expressed intent to come back to work even though training hospitals began processing on Monday resignations of such doctors at the government’s request.Major hospitals had sent a notice to their trainee doctors, asking them to decide to resign or return by Monday, adding that they will process the resignations of those who fail to return or reply by the set deadline.Also, nearly no trainee doctors plan on reapplying for a training program starting in September even though the government has proposed granting special treatment in order to minimize delays in acquiring licenses.The government plans to set the recruitment quota of trainee doctors for the second half of the year after training hospitals confirm the size of vacancies.