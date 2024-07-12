Former DP Chief to Face Trial in Seoul and Suwon At Same Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Former chair of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Lee Jae-myung, is set to stand trial in Seoul and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province at the same time after the Supreme Court denied his request to merge trials.Lee will be facing trial at the Suwon District Court over his alleged involvement in domestic underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's illegal remittance to North Korea.The Supreme Court on Monday denied Lee’s request to face trial on the allegations at the Seoul Central District Court where he is standing trial on three other cases, including his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal as well as third-party bribery involving the city's football club.The two other cases involve allegations of subornation of perjury and violation of the Public Official Election Act.When considering the complex nature of the illegal remittance case, there is a strong possibility that the Suwon court will hold a trial every week.In such a case, the DP chief would have to travel back and forth between Suwon and Seoul to attend trial at least two times and up to four times a week.He currently appears at the Seoul Central District Court two to three times a week.