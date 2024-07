Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has officially been nominated as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate at the party’s national convention on Monday.Trump received the required majority of delegates' votes at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which began two days after he was shot in the ear in a failed assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.Trump, who became the Republican presidential nominee for the third time, is expected to appear at the party gathering on Thursday to give an acceptance speech.Earlier on Monday, Trump announced via social media that he picked Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio to be his vice presidential running mate.The 39-year-old senator, best known as the author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” is the youngest vice presidential candidate since 1952.