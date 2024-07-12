Delinquency Rate on Bank Loans Rise for Second Month in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The delinquency rate on loans extended by banks in the country increased for the second consecutive month in May.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Tuesday, the delinquency rate on banks' loans came to zero-point-51 percent at the end of May, up zero-point-03 percentage points from a month earlier.The rate marked zero-point-51 percent in February to post the largest in four years and nine months before falling in March, and then inching up again for the following two months.The FSS said that the ratio is on the rise, but the growth pace appears to be slowing.The amount of newly overdue loans came to two-point-seven trillion won, or about one-point-95 billion U.S. dollars, in May, up 100 billion won from a month earlier.The delinquency rate for self-employed businesses came to zero-point-69 percent at the end of May, up zero-point-08 percentage points, the largest gain in nine years and six months since November 2014, when it posted zero-point-72 percent.The rate for corporate loans came to zero-point-58 percent at the end of May, up zero-point-04 percentage points from a month earlier, while the ratio for household loans gained zero-point-02 percentage points to reach zero-point-42 percent in May.