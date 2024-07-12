Yoon Says Gov't Planning Projects to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Korea's Liberation Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that the government will come up with various projects to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the nation’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule next year.The president made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the top office, saying that the government will work together with all citizens to come up with commemorative events showing the history of the Korean independence and the nation's vision to become a global pivotal state.A related motion aimed at setting up a committee for the related projects was tabled at the Cabinet meeting.President Yoon also called for swift restoration of the damage from the recent torrential rains and thorough preparations for future downpours.Speaking with a “heavy heart” over the rain damage, Yoon instructed the interior ministry and other related organizations to swiftly implement support measures for the five areas designated as special disaster zones affected by the heavy rains. He also ordered the government to mobilize all available personnel and equipment for recovery efforts.