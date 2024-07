Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s auto exports grew by nearly four percent in the first half of the year to hit a new record high.According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, automobile exports increased three-point-eight percent on-year during the first six months of the year to reach 37 billion U.S. dollars.That represents the largest first-half figure that replaced the previous record of 35-point-six billion dollars set last year.South Korea's auto exports for the six-month period posted growth for four consecutive years since 2021.The growth was led by robust car exports to North America, which jumped 25-point-nine percent on-year in the first half.Shipments to Europe decreased 22-point-seven percent due to a fall in exports of electric vehicles.Exports to Asia and the Middle East slipped eleven-point-two percent and 17-point-seven percent, respectively.