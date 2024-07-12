Yoon: S. Korea-US Alliance Firmly Elevated to Nuclear-Based Alliance Worthy of Name

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the South Korea-U.S. alliance has been firmly elevated to a nuclear-based alliance worthy of its name.Yoon made the remark while presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as he referred to last week's adoption of a nuclear deterrence and operation guideline for the Korean Peninsula during his summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.The South Korean leader said the adoption has allowed Seoul to establish a posture enabling its swift and effective response against any type of North Korean nuclear threat, through a special assignment of U.S. nuclear assets to the peninsula in both wartime and peacetime.Yoon, who also met with other world leaders while attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit, said he and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had agreed to the systemization of information sharing on North Korea's weapons used in the war in Ukraine.As for a separate meeting held among leaders from four NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific, Yoon said he and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and New Zealand have adopted a joint statement condemning the North and Russia's military cooperation.