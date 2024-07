Photo : YONHAP News

A special parliamentary committee on confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice nominees approved a hearing plan for three justice nominees.The committee on Tuesday decided to hold a hearing for Roh Kyung-pil, a senior judge at the Suwon High Court on July 22, for Park Young-jae, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court on July 24, and for Lee Sook-yeon, a judge at the Patent Court on July 25.Following the hearings, the committee is expected to convene a plenary session on July 26 to vote on the adoption of review progress reports regarding motions for the nominees' appointment.While the appointment of Supreme Court justices require consent from the National Assembly, rival parties have yet to agree on the date for a plenary vote on the motions.Parliamentary consent would require attendance by a majority of sitting lawmakers, with support from a majority of votes cast.