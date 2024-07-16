Only Small Number of Trainee Doctors Express Intent to Return by Monday Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

Only a small number of trainee doctors have reportedly expressed an intent to return to work, despite the Monday deadline set by the government for hospitals to finish processing their resignations.According to the health ministry, as of noon on Monday, only eight-point-four percent of trainee doctors had come to work at 211 training hospitals in the country, up only 44 from last Friday.A representative at one of the so-called "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul said should the trainee doctors' resignations be accepted, those who were hired as interns and first-year residents but never showed up will likely be processed as having resigned on February 29.However, resignations from those in their second year of residency or higher, who are thus eligible for national pension, will likely be processed as dated July 15.Most of the training hospitals are reported to be undecided on proceeding with the resignations, but a decision is expected to be made by Wednesday to meet the government deadline to finalize the opening to apply for recruits in the second half of the year.