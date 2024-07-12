N. Korean Leader's Sister Threatens 'Devastating' Consequences after More Leaflet Discovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened that South Korea will face "devastating" consequences when announcing additional discovery of anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by defector groups in the South.In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim said 29 large-sized balloons carrying the leaflets were found near the inter-Korean border and other areas in the North between early Tuesday and morning hours.She said public inconvenience due to the leaflets is increasing, and that the situation has escalated under which the regime will no longer be able to simply stand and watch the propaganda activity.Kim added that Pyongyang will inevitably change its method of response if the defector groups continue their "shameful and dirty" campaigns.Earlier on Sunday, Kim announced a similar discovery, with the North's state media releasing rare photos of the leaflets being burned, along with what appeared to be cold medicine.