Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a swift provision of state support in regions affected by the ongoing heavy rain, as well as to reinforce capabilities for readiness against future disasters.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon promised to accelerate support and recovery efforts in the areas damaged by the record precipitation last week, mobilizing all available personnel and equipment in the recovery process.The president urged related ministries and agencies to promptly enforce support measures for the five regions that were designated as special disaster zones the previous day.As more rain is in the forecast this week, Yoon also stressed the need to be prepared for disasters that exceed the level of expectations.The president then called to utilize cutting-edge science and technology to fundamentally revise disaster prevention and response systems.