Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean international and English Premier League's(EPL)Wolverhampton Wanderers FC striker Hwang Hee-chan was a victim of a racist comment from an opposing player during a pre-season match on Monday.According to Wolverhampton's website, the Wanderers' 1-0 victory was overshadowed by a racist remark made towards Hwang.It added that Wolves forward Daniel Podence was sent off for throwing a punch at the opposing player who made the racist remark in the 68th minute of the match.Wolverhampton's manager Gary O'Neil asked Hwang if he wanted to abandon the match, but the South Korean international declined and decided to stay in.The Wanderers, who are currently training in Spain, stressed that racist acts in any form should not be allowed, adding that the club has decided to file a complaint with the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA) regarding the incident.