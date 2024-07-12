100 Filipino Domestic Helpers to Arrive in S. Korea in September

Photo : YONHAP News

One hundred domestic helpers from the Philippines, who will take care of children and help with housework in dual-income, single-parent, or multi-child families, will arrive in South Korea in September.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Tuesday, the pilot program for foreign domestic helpers will begin in September, as they're set to start receiving applications from Wednesday to August 6.The program providing affordable child care and housekeeping services will run for six months, from September to the end of February next year, and households in Seoul with children under 12 years old or planning to give birth are eligible to apply regardless of income.The pilot program comes as Seoul city and the government have been pushing for a plan to introduce employment of foreign household helpers amid the decreasing number of domestic workers due to the aging population and the burden of raising children.With the Filipino helpers getting paid the minimum wage of nine-thousand-860 won, or about seven dollars and 12 cents, per hour, the program is more affordable than other child care services that are currently available in South Korea, which charge around 15-thousand-110 won per hour on average.