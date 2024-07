Photo : YONHAP News

More than 100 cases of rain damage have been reported in the southwestern Jeolla region, after downpours of over 150 millimeters were recorded along the country's southern coast early Tuesday.There were reports of inundation and roads being swept away in South Jeolla counties of Haenam, Jindo, Wando and Sinan, such as flooding of dozens of homes that had led to displacement of residents and inundated farmland.Between Monday afternoon and 7 a.m. Tuesday, 168-point-five millimeters of precipitation were posted in Jindo's Uisin region, 155 millimeters on Bogildo Island in Wando County, and 127-point-five millimeters in Haenam's Ddanggeut region.Meanwhile, a power outage due to the rain and lightning at the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in South Jeolla around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday suspended an estimated 20 percent of factory operation.Authorities expect some time would be required to inspect related equipment and conduct a safety check, before resuming operation.