KMA: Heavy Rain Forecast for Central Region through Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain is forecast for the country's central regions, including the capital area, from late Tuesday through Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, a stationary front that caused a downpour of up to over 100 millimeters per hour along the southern coast in South Jeolla Province overnight has weakened as it travels eastward.As a low pressure system approaches from the west, accompanied by an inflow of warm southwesterly winds, rain clouds are expected to hover over the inland regions.Downpours of more than 70 millimeters per hour are projected for the northern part of Gyeonggi Province between early Wednesday through morning hours, and some 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour are expected for the rest of the capital area, as well as northern parts of the Chungcheong region.Another round of downpours is in the forecast for the capital area from late Wednesday through Thursday, with a maximum precipitation of over 70 millimeters per hour in northern Gyeonggi, and up to 60 millimeters elsewhere.Between Tuesday and Thursday, a total cumulation of up to over 250 millimeters are forecast in northern Gyeonggi, and over 150 millimeters in Seoul, Incheon, southern Gyeonggi, and five western border islands.