Gov't Calls to Join Efforts toward Medical Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has called to join efforts toward medical reforms, urging the medical community to launch collective action if and when the reforms are not carried out properly.At a meeting of the Central Safety and Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday, Lee Han-kyung, a senior interior ministry official said the reforms can no longer be delayed, citing the pressing need to reinforce the essential and regional medicine, and to address pending tasks.As for professors at Seoul National University(SNU) casting doubt over policy implementation in the absence of a continued resolve and financial support, Lee said the government is preparing a bold investment plan with a will stronger than ever.In response to SNU professors' call for a transparent and reasonable policy decision-making, Lee stressed that the government is running the special committee on reforms for the same purpose, before calling on the professors to propose a reasonable policy.The official then said the government will do its best to establish a sustainable medical system, expressing gratitude toward medical personnel who have stayed alongside their patients amid a monthslong vacuum from a collective action in protest of the reforms.