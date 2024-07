Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean archery team left for Paris on Tuesday for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, with the goal of winning at least three gold medals.A delegation of 13 people, including six archers, left from the Incheon International Airport.The archers will be competing in five different events, including men and women's individual, men and women's team, and mixed team competitions.South Korea, which won four gold medals during the previous Summer Games in Tokyo, set its sights on winning at least three out of five gold medal events this year in the French capital.A great deal of attention is being given to the women's team competition, as the South Korean female archers look to win their tenth straight Olympic gold medal in the event.