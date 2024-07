Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation will see cloudy skies on Wednesday while the central region will be pounded with 150 millimeters of rain or more in some areas.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, between 80 and 120 millimeters of rain will fall in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and the five western border islands between Tuesday and Thursday.Northern parts of Gyeonggi Province are forecast to witness as much as 250 millimeters of precipitation or more and the central region up to more than 150 millimeters of rain through Thursday.Between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain will pound the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and between 30 and 100 millimeters of rain will fall in Daejeon, Sejong and the Chungcheong provinces.Morning lows on Wednesday will stand between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will range between 26 and 32 degrees.