Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has added six witnesses to take the stand in an opposition-led parliamentary hearing on a public petition seeking a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.The committee made the selection during a full session on Tuesday amid the participation of opposition lawmakers.Legislators of the ruling People Power Party stepped out of the session shortly before the motion on adding witnesses was put to a vote.Among the six additional witnesses are Prosecutor General Lee One-seok, Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Chul-ho.The committee is set to hold the hearing in two sessions -- one on Friday and another next Friday.For next week’s hearing, the committee selected First Lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, as witnesses.