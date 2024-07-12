Top Office Says Can't Comply with Hearing on Petition Seeking Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it cannot comply with the opposition-led parliamentary hearing on a public petition calling for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing the illegality of such a hearing.A presidential official told reporters on Tuesday that the office has continued to make no concessions on matters that may be unconstitutional.The official made the remark when asked how the top office plans to respond to the scheduled hearing.The official then noted that the petition seeking Yoon’s impeachment motion does not comply with Article 65 of the Constitution which stipulates that parliament can vote on an impeachment motion when public officials, as defined by law, including the president, prime minister and Cabinet member, violate the Constitution or laws in executing their duties.The official said the five reasons that the opposition has laid out as reasons for Yoon’s impeachment include cases that are being investigated or are being tried in court, citing that such cases are not subject to hearings under the National Assembly Law. The official also noted that allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee engaged in stock manipulation had surfaced before the president’s marriage.