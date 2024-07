Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has slightly upgraded its growth outlook for South Korea to two-point-five-percent for this year.According to the finance ministry on Tuesday, the IMF projected in its latest World Economic Outlook that the South Korean economy will grow two-point-five percent this year, up zero-point-two percentage points from its previous forecast made in April.The forecast is lower than the two-point-six percent growth projected by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) and the South Korean government, and matches with the outlook by the Bank of Korea.The IMF, however, lowered its growth forecast for South Korea next year by zero-point-one percentage point to two-point-two percent.For the global economy, the IMF maintained its growth forecast for this year at three-point-two percent.