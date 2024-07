Photo : KBS

More than 100 millimeters of torrential rain pounded the city of Paju in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday morning, with heavy rain alerts issued for eight cities and counties in northern Gyeonggi Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the town of Munsan in Paju City received 101 millimeters of rain over an hour at around 7 a.m., as torrential rain continued along the northern part of Gyeonggi Province early Wednesday.As of 7 a.m., heavy rain warning were in place for Paju, Yeoncheon, Pocheon, Dongducheon and Yangju in Gyeonggi Province, with heavy rain advisories issued for Gapyeong, Uijeongbu, Namyangju in Gyeonggi as well as Cheorwon and Hwacheon in Gangwon Province.The KMA said heavy rain is expected to continue into the afternoon for parts of northern Gyeonggi Province, with some areas getting pounded with 30 to 70 millimeters of rain per hour.