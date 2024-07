Photo : YONHAP News

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the entire Seoul area.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) announced that the warning went into effect as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.A heavy rain warning is issued when precipitation is expected to reach 90 millimeters or more for three hours or surpass 180 millimeters for 12 hours.While the warning is in place, people are advised to refrain from going outside or driving a vehicle, and to pay attention to safety near rivers.