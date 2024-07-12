Gov't Activates 'Level 1' Emergency Response Posture amid Heavy Downpour

Photo : YONHAP News

The government activated "Level One" of its emergency response posture on Tuesday evening and raised the heavy rain crisis alert level to "caution," as heavy rain alerts were issued again for Chungcheong Province.The interior ministry said the lowest level of the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was activated at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecasts up to 250 millimeters of precipitation in the capital region until Thursday due to a low pressure system and stationary front. Other parts of the nation are also expected to see up to 150 millimeters of heavy rain.Though no casualties have been reported from the latest downpour, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, ten cases of damage to facilities were reported in South Jeolla Province, which was pounded with torrential rain overnight. About 160 homes and 275 hectares of farmland were inundated in the province.Nationwide, 245 people were preemptively evacuated for possible landslides, while 146 people were evacuated for flood risks, with 185 of the evacuees staying at temporary shelters provided by the government.