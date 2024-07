Photo : YONHAP News

More than 160 homes were flooded and about 600 people were evacuated nationwide due to the heavy monsoon rain that began on Tuesday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of Wednesday morning, 161 homes and one parking lot were flooded and 275 hectares of farmland were damaged by torrential rain in South Jeolla Province.A total of 599 people from 20 cities, counties and districts nationwide had to temporarily evacuate due to the latest downpour, and 254 of them have yet to return home.The headquarters also reported damage to ten roads, and four cases of power outage.The interior ministry activated "Level One" of its emergency response posture and raised the heavy rain crisis alert level to “caution” on Tuesday evening, as heavy rains are forecast in the central region on Wednesday and Thursday.