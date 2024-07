Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean-American expert on North Korea, who once worked for the Central Intelligence Agency(CIA), was reportedly charged with acting as a secret agent for the South Korean government.According to the New York Times on Tuesday, Sue Mi Terry, a senior fellow for Korea studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, was indicted on charges that she worked as an unregistered agent of the Seoul government for a decade in exchange for luxury goods and dinners at fancy restaurants.Terry was also accused of receiving at least 37-thousand U.S. dollars in covert funding for a public policy program on Korean affairs that she ran.The report cited an indictment that was made public on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. The indictment stated that Terry served as a CIA analyst from 2001 to 2008, and allegedly began operating as a foreign agent in June 2013.Terry’s lawyer reportedly denied the charges, calling the allegations "unfounded."