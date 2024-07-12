Assembly Speaker Proposes National Referendum on Constitutional Amendment in 2026 Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has proposed the parliament produce a bill to revise the Constitution during the 22nd National Assembly and put it to a national referendum in local elections in 2026.Woo made the proposal on Wednesday at the National Assembly while delivering a congratulatory speech for the ceremony marking the 76th Constitution Day.Woo suggested that ruling and opposition parties push for constitutional amendment with the goal of holding a referendum in the 2026 local elections, saying that there is enough time to discuss the revision with no major elections scheduled for the next two years.Woo proposed setting up a special committee for the constitutional amendment, while vowing to launch a related advisory committee under the assembly speaker in the near future.The speaker also proposed formal talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on the amendment, saying that if the heads of the government and legislature meet in person and exchange opinions broadly, the feasibility of constitutional amendment will be much greater.