S. Korean Ambassador in Milwaukee to Meet with Trump Camp Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong has traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to meet with officials in former U.S. President Donald Trump's election camp during the Republican National Convention this week.According to diplomatic sources, Cho, who arrived in Milwaukee on Tuesday, plans to stay through the end of the convention on Thursday to attend Republican-led events and to make contact with Trump camp representatives.An official at the South Korean Embassy said the ambassador's trip comes upon the Republican Party's invitation for diplomatic delegates in Washington to the national convention.Amid concerns over Trump's push for a greater defense cost sharing from U.S. allies, Cho is expected to highlight the strategic importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and Seoul's cost sharing against its gross domestic product(GDP), assessed to be in the upper ranks.The South Korean ambassador also plans to attend the Democratic National Convention, set to be held in Chicago between August 19 and 22.